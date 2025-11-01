Millions threatened by hunger
Trump brags about bathroom before “shutdown” fateful day
Large parts of the US government have been shut down for a month. Many employees are no longer receiving a salary. Now the funding of food vouchers is also on the brink. While many Americans are having to turn over every dollar twice, President Trump is boasting about his newly renovated bathroom.
At the moment, hardly anything is working in many authorities and institutions in the USA. US President Donald Trump's Republicans and the Democrats cannot agree on a federal budget. A solution to the conflict is not in sight. The consequences of the shutdown are serious: many government employees are no longer receiving a salary.
However, the fact that the missing checks are usually paid retroactively is little consolation. Many of them - like many other Americans - are living from paycheck to paycheck and have hardly any money on the side. The fact that members of Congress and the President continue to be paid their salaries is an additional source of resentment.
No money for food vouchers
There are now a number of assistance programs for government employees. The non-profit World Central Kitchen, for example, has been distributing food to furloughed employees. However, the food aid sector is also facing the threat of cuts from November 1. According to government figures, the distribution of food stamps to around 42 million Americans will be frozen from Saturday.
If we get appropriate legal orders from the court, I will be HONORED to provide the funds.
Because due to the shutdown, the program can no longer be funded. The program primarily affects low-income families, single parents and the elderly who rely on monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Two judges ruled on Friday that the US government must continue to fund the SNAP program from emergency reserves. The program costs around eight billion dollars per month, while the emergency fund is worth around five billion dollars.
Trump: Needs clarity
Trump himself said that his government would comply with the rulings, but that he needed more clarity first. "When we receive appropriate legal instructions from the court, it will be my HONOR to provide the funds," he announced on his Truth Social platform. However, Trump did not explain what he meant by "appropriate legal instructions". It is therefore uncertain whether the president will actually comply with this order.
Insurance premiums explode
Health insurance could be another financial blow for many Americans. New premiums for health insurance will be set from this Saturday - because no decision has yet been made on extending the subsidies, premiums could explode for Americans.
The Republicans want to limit the subsidies for private health insurance. They should only apply for two years and only for people with legal residence status. In the summer, cuts were also made to the state pension program for people on low incomes. In contrast to Austria, there is no general state health insurance in the USA.
Meanwhile, Trump renovates luxury bathroom
While many Americans are suffering from the shutdown and are struggling to make ends meet, President Trump has treated himself to a new bathroom for his guests. "I renovated the Lincoln bathroom in the White House," Trump announced on Truth Social and shared numerous pictures of the bathroom.
Trump shared pictures of the new bathroom on Truth Social:
The Lincoln bathroom is part of a suite in the White House where guests sleep. Trump had the green tiles in the bathroom removed and fitted with marble and gold fittings. "President Trump is making the people's home more elegant and beautiful for generations of Americans to come!" commented Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on the renovation.
