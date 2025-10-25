LIVE: Sinner breaks again against de Minaur

The second set was also balanced in the early stages. Both players confidently got through their first service games. However, Sinner then increased the pressure and secured the break to 3:2, which de Minaur sealed with a double fault. However, the Australian played his best game to date straight away. He broke back to 3:3 with three spectacular point wins after rallies. However, this did not deter Sinner, who continued the series of breaks to make it 4:3.