Erste Bank Open
LIVE: Sinner breaks again against de Minaur
Jannik Sinner has reached the final of the Erste Bank Open! The top favorite also gave Alex de Minaur no chance in the semi-finals on Saturday. The South Tyrolean won the first set 6:3. The Australian then showed morale, but was also beaten 4:6 in the second set.
The record doesn't lie. Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur had played each other ten times, with the Italian always coming out on top. Even as a 19-year-old, he had already won the first duel with the Australian in Sofia in 2020. The devastating set score was 22:2 before the semi-final in Vienna, which once again revealed why this is the case.
For all the class that de Minaur possesses, he does not have the weapons to really hurt Sinner. However, Sinner himself has the exceptional shots to penetrate the impressive defense of the world number seven. Sinner got off to a lightning start and raced into a 4:0 lead.
De Minaur shows morale
De Minaur almost found it easier as a return player, and after 21 minutes he had a taste of success by taking his first game, taking the serve from Sinner when the latter hit an easy ball from half court into the net and another forehand into the out. De Minaur now put up a better fight, but after 44 minutes the Italian took the first set 6:3.
The second set was also balanced in the early stages. Both players confidently got through their first service games. However, Sinner then increased the pressure and secured the break to 3:2, which de Minaur sealed with a double fault. However, the Australian played his best game to date straight away. He broke back to 3:3 with three spectacular point wins after rallies. However, this did not deter Sinner, who continued the series of breaks to make it 4:3.
There was a moment of shock in the following game when de Minaur slipped badly, but was fortunately able to continue the match. It didn't last long anyway. After 1:27 hours, Sinner prevailed 6:3, 6:4 and will play for his 22nd ATP title on Sunday, his second in Vienna.
