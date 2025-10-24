Young man (22) died
Tragic accident on Thursday evening on the A12 Inntalautobahn in the Tyrolean lowlands: a 22-year-old man drove his car into a truck almost without braking. Due to the force of the impact, the vehicle literally burrowed under the truck trailer. The driver was resuscitated and taken to hospital, where he ultimately died!
The horror accident happened late on Thursday evening on the A12 near Langkampfen in the district of Kufstein in the direction of Germany. A 31-year-old truck driver from Belarus wanted to overtake another articulated lorry at around 10 pm. The 22-year-old Italian driver following in the overtaking lane must have overlooked this!
The Italian, who was accompanied by a fellow countryman (21), then crashed into the truck with full force. The car first dug under the trailer and then crashed sideways into the overtaken articulated lorry in the first lane, which was being driven by an Indian.
The 22-year-old was taken to Kufstein District Hospital by ambulance, where he subsequently died.
Under ongoing resuscitation to hospital
The Italian's car came to a standstill completely demolished. The 22-year-old driver had to be rescued from the wreck by the fire department using rescue shears. He had already received initial treatment from the emergency doctor and the ambulance service before and during the rescue.
"Resuscitation measures were started immediately after the recovery. The 22-year-old was then taken to Kufstein District Hospital by ambulance, where he subsequently died," reported the police.
The 21-year-old passenger was able to free himself from the car. The seriously injured man was taken to hospital in Schwaz. The two truck drivers remained uninjured.
Due to the accident, the Inntalautobahn was completely closed in this area for 30 minutes. Afterwards, only one lane was passable for a long time.
