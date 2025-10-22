VW now warns workforce of production stop

However, the all-clear has been given by other industry giants. The German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz does not expect any short-term downtime due to the problems at the Dutch chip manufacturer Nexperia. Thanks to good cooperation with suppliers and lessons learned from the chip crisis, "we are protected in the short term", the company told dpa when asked. "We are working intensively with our partners to close any gaps that may arise." Mercedes is monitoring developments closely. However, the company added that it is difficult to make reliable forecasts at the present time.