Letter to employees
VW now warns workforce of production stop
The situation in the automotive sector continues to worsen: Volkswagen has sent an internal warning letter to its employees and is preparing the workforce for the temporary closure of plants. What began as a bottleneck in chip supply could now force tens of thousands of employees into short-time working - and bring production of successful models such as the Golf and Tiguan to a standstill.
As reported by the newspaper "Bild", it has received an internal letter from the management on Wednesday. It states that production is currently unaffected by bottlenecks in the supply of Nexperia chips. But then comes the decisive caveat: "In view of the dynamic situation, however, effects on production cannot be ruled out in the short term."
Dependence on China takes its revenge
The reason for the warning is a delivery stop of Nexperia chips. The semiconductor manufacturer based in Nijmegen in the Netherlands is at the center of a dispute between China and the USA. Under pressure from the US government, the Netherlands took control of Nexperia, which belongs to the Chinese technology group Wingtech, on September 30. In response, Beijing banned the export of Nexperia chips. This affects the automotive sector as well as other branches of industry.
VW confirmed in the employee letter that the manufacturer had informed the company "that it could no longer guarantee the supply of semiconductors". Without the chips, which are installed in electronic components, Volkswagen will have to reduce its production.
Apparently already in talks about short-time working
According to information from "Bild", VW management has already started talks with the employment agencies about short-time working. This could affect tens of thousands of employees. In the event of a possible production stop, production of the Golf at the main plant in Wolfsburg would be discontinued first, followed by the Tiguan.
Although the semiconductors are mostly produced in Europe, they are shipped to the People's Republic for packaging and further processing. Since the Chinese export ban, chip production at Nexperia has come to a standstill in some areas. As a result, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) sounded the alarm: the stocks of domestic vehicle manufacturers were only sufficient for a few weeks.
Effects could hit VW hard
VW emphasized that the suspension of the Golf and Tiguan had been planned and was not related to the Nexperia case. However, the warning letter that has now been sent to employees shows this: Concerns about a new chip crisis are real - and the effects could hit Europe's largest car manufacturer hard.
However, the all-clear has been given by other industry giants. The German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz does not expect any short-term downtime due to the problems at the Dutch chip manufacturer Nexperia. Thanks to good cooperation with suppliers and lessons learned from the chip crisis, "we are protected in the short term", the company told dpa when asked. "We are working intensively with our partners to close any gaps that may arise." Mercedes is monitoring developments closely. However, the company added that it is difficult to make reliable forecasts at the present time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
