Mysterious case
Ex-NFL ace caught breaking and entering – now he’s dead!
Former NFL pro Doug Martin has died in connection with a police operation following a burglary! The exact cause of the death of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders football player is to be determined by an autopsy, according to Oakland police.
"Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a burglary at an Oakland residence," the statement said. During an attempt to arrest the 36-year-old, a scuffle broke out between him and police officers. Martin was eventually taken into custody and then became unresponsive. He was taken to hospital and died there.
Family reports mental problems for Martin
Martin's family released a statement via his former agent stating that the ex-professional had mental problems: "This was the one opponent he couldn't outrun." On the night of the police operation, his family turned to the authorities for help. Martin fled his home and went to a neighbor's house nearby.
"Great influence" on Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Several authorities are now investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the former professional athlete. The mayor of Oakland expressed her condolences to the Martins family. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for whom Martin played six seasons, said in a statement that the professional had had a "huge impact" on the team.
Martin lined up at running back and scored 30 touchdowns in his career on running plays and two on caught balls. He was twice nominated for the Pro Bowl for the best player of a season and was also selected once to the NFL All-Pro team. He played his last game in December 2018.
