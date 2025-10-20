Germans were too cold on the glacier – helpers needed!

They started at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Vent and climbed via the Breslauer Hütte (2844 m) and the via ferrata to the Taschachferner. Up there at around 3400 meters, the young "savages" had to realize that the temperatures were not really friendly: the night was clear, at minus 6 degrees they quickly became too cold. A bivouac in the dark was out of the question. So they sounded the alarm at around 9 pm.