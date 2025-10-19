After Gadou's exclusion
LIVE: Red Bull Salzburg vs SCR Altach!
Runners-up Salzburg were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Altach on Sunday. Salzburg's gap to leaders Sturm Graz widened to three points, while Altach recovered from two defeats to finish seventh.
Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch made three changes in the first game after the surprising departure of short-term sporting director Rouven Schröder: Karim Onisiwo replaced the previously most dangerous striker Petar Ratkov, and in midfield Soumaila Diabate and Moussa Yeo were new arrivals. Altach coach Fabio Ingolitsch made two changes, including Rapid loanee Moritz Oswald, who made his starting debut for the Vorarlberg side in midfield.
The visitors caused danger early on
Visibly without the clear Salzburg confidence, the home side searched in vain for holes in the Altach defense, but it was the visitors who caused danger early on. Diawara got the better of Stefan Lainer and Gadou on the far right and Stangl's pass sent the penalty area into flames, but found no takers. A short time later, Salzburg's diamond Alajbegovic tested Altach goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic (15).
Salzburg's performance of will
Only the news of Blau-Weiß Linz's 1:1 draw against Sturm Graz created an atmosphere in the stands, and shortly afterwards things got really bad for the home side. First Gadou was shown yellow and red after a second foul, then debutant Douglas Mendes, who had replaced him, brought down Diawara. The former Salzburg youngster Greil converted the resulting penalty with ease.
Salzburg turned the game around
The level remained average, Salzburg's will unbroken. Stefan Lainer was lucky with the ball to cross, Onisiwo failed to head past the diving Stojanovic, but in the next moment he assisted Alajbegovic, who shot in dryly from a few meters out of nowhere to make it 1:1. The mood booster had an effect. Baidoo completed the turnaround early after the restart, thanking Stojanovic for the assist after a Krätzig cross and an unfortunate fist save.
Too much space for Diawara
8,173 spectators in the arena then saw hapless visitors who were unable to find a recipe against Salzburg, who were lurking on the counterattack - almost. After a corner kick, the Salzburg defense allowed Diawara too much space in the center and promptly conceded a costly goal. The goalscorer finally missed the far corner by a relatively narrow margin (94').
Soccer Bundesliga (10th round):
Red Bull Salzburg - SCR Altach 2:2 (1:1). Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, 8,173, SR Ebner
Salzburg: Schlager - Lainer, Gadou, Rasmussen, Krätzig - S. Diabate, Diambou (26. Mendes) - Yeo (78. Gourna-Douath), Alajbegovic (78. Kitano) - Baidoo (88. Vertessen), Onisiwo (78. Ratkov)
Altach: Stojanovic - Ingolitsch (73. Gorgon), Zech, Koller, Ouedraogo (67. Lukacevic) - Oswald, Bähre, Massombo (73. Idrizi) - Greil (85. Yalcin) - Mustapha (67. Hrstic), Diawara
Yellow-Red: Gadou (22nd/repeated foul)
Yellow cards: Yeo, Schlager, Diabate, Alajbegovic, Vertessen, Letsch (coach) and Mustapha, Bähre respectively.
