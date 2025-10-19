LIVE: Red Bull Salzburg vs SCR Altach!

Salzburg turned the game around

The level remained average, Salzburg's will unbroken. Stefan Lainer was lucky with the ball to cross, Onisiwo failed to head past the diving Stojanovic, but in the next moment he assisted Alajbegovic, who shot in dryly from a few meters out of nowhere to make it 1:1. The mood booster had an effect. Baidoo completed the turnaround early after the restart, thanking Stojanovic for the assist after a Krätzig cross and an unfortunate fist save.