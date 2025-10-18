Bundesliga in the ticker
GAK extend winless streak against TSV Hartberg!
The 10th round of the Austrian Football Bundesliga is coming up: GAK will host TSV Hartberg in the Styrian derby. We report live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
In their tenth league match, bottom-of-the-table GAK will be looking to claim three points for the first time and finally end their winless streak this season. TSV Hartberg visit Graz in the Styrian clash, with the seventh-placed team from Eastern Styria looking to keep up with the mid-table leaders with a win.
"We used the international break for a lot of analysis," said GAK coach Ferdinand Feldhofer. "Surprisingly, there were also some good things. But also a lot of bad things, which we addressed very clearly with the players." Feldhofer has to worry about the left-back's participation due to Jacob Italiano's late return from his international debut for Australia.
"I have a really good feeling..."
Graz have certainly been warned about Hartberg. "Hartberg are really good at switching play, we have to watch out for their quick players," said midfielder Dominik Frieser, who is confident about the clash against his former club. "I have a really good feeling that the first three-pointer will happen on Saturday." The team from Hartberg will, of course, be looking to redeem themselves after conceding three goals in the final minutes to let a 3-0 lead slip away at LASK before the international break. "We have the chance to get rid of the anger over the 3:3. I expect my team to have learned from this game - and to realize what can happen if you let up at the wrong moment," said coach Manfred Schmid, who will probably have to do without the injured Jed Drew, Youba Diarra and Lukas Fridrikas. Patrik Mijic, who is ill, could also miss out.
