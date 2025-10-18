GAK extend winless streak against TSV Hartberg!

"I have a really good feeling..."

Graz have certainly been warned about Hartberg. "Hartberg are really good at switching play, we have to watch out for their quick players," said midfielder Dominik Frieser, who is confident about the clash against his former club. "I have a really good feeling that the first three-pointer will happen on Saturday." The team from Hartberg will, of course, be looking to redeem themselves after conceding three goals in the final minutes to let a 3-0 lead slip away at LASK before the international break. "We have the chance to get rid of the anger over the 3:3. I expect my team to have learned from this game - and to realize what can happen if you let up at the wrong moment," said coach Manfred Schmid, who will probably have to do without the injured Jed Drew, Youba Diarra and Lukas Fridrikas. Patrik Mijic, who is ill, could also miss out.