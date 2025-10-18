Botic double pack: Vienna Austria win in Tirol

Butler was rudely hauled off his feet by Lee Tae-seok and the Wattener stayed in the dressing room for the break. Eggestein was finally to make his mark once more. The center forward headed Sarkaria's free-kick into the corner. Philipp Semlic brought on fresh attacking talent in the shape of Nikolai Baden Frederiksen and Hinterseer, and his team managed to score the equalizer once more. Müller got to the ball on the edge of the penalty area and Sahin-Radlinger had no chance against the deflected shot.