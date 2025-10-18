Bundesliga
Botic double pack: Vienna Austria win in Tirol
Austria recorded their third away win in a row in the Bundesliga at WSG Tirol. Noah Botic (2nd, 24th) and Eggestein (55th) scored for the visitors in a 3-2 (2-1) win for the Viennese side in Innsbruck. Austria loanee Moritz Wels (45) and Valentino Müller (69) with his sixth goal of the season reduced the deficit twice for Watten. WSG striker Lukas Hinterseer was shown the red card in the final minute after an assault.
Austria thus stayed on course for the championship group. Stephan Helm's team are still fifth. WSG remain in tenth place after their third defeat in a row.
Lightning start for Austria
Austria got off to a lightning start at the Tivoli Stadium and took the lead with their first attack. Botic passed to Eggestein, who found the Australian again in the penalty area. The Tyrolean defense was merely a spectator during the action. With Philipp Wiesinger and Abu Barry back from suspension, the Viennese were in control of the game from then on.
The loss of Sanel Saljic was a bitter blow for the visitors. The U21 team player apparently suffered a serious ankle injury after Quincy Butler committed a not overly harsh foul and Manprit Sarkaria came on for him. What remained were Watten's lapses in defense. At 2:0, Eggestein once again crossed ideally, Botic lurked completely free in front of Adam Stejskal and finished. The 23-year-old almost completed a hat-trick after half an hour. After Barry hit the bar, Botic failed to hit the rebound as he fell.
Wattens manage to score twice
However, WSG managed to reply. In the ten minutes before the break, the Tyroleans were able to establish themselves emphatically in their opponents' half of the pitch. Austria struggled for stability. Samuel Sahin-Radlinger intervened to save the game before bringing Butler into play with a rather unorthodox defensive move. Wels deflected his shot into the goal of his home club.
Butler was rudely hauled off his feet by Lee Tae-seok and the Wattener stayed in the dressing room for the break. Eggestein was finally to make his mark once more. The center forward headed Sarkaria's free-kick into the corner. Philipp Semlic brought on fresh attacking talent in the shape of Nikolai Baden Frederiksen and Hinterseer, and his team managed to score the equalizer once more. Müller got to the ball on the edge of the penalty area and Sahin-Radlinger had no chance against the deflected shot.
Austria were staggering towards the end of the game. Wattens were delighted to equalize in the 81st minute through Baden Frederiksen, but Wels, who had provided the assist, was only marginally offside. In a hectic final phase, Hinterseer saw red deep into stoppage time after a kick on Tin Plavotic by Bundesliga debutant Markus Greinecker.
The final score:
WSG Tirol - Austria Vienna - 2:3
Innsbruck, Tivoli Stadion, 1,670 spectators, SR Greinecker
Goals: 0:1 (2.) Botic, 0:2 (24.) Botic, 1:2 (45.) Wels, 1:3 (55.) Eggestein, 2:3 (69.) Müller
WSG: Stejskal - Boras, Lawrence, Gugganig - Butler (46. Naschberger), Taferner (89. Ola-Adebomi), Müller, Böckle - Wels, Anselm (62. Baden Frederiksen), Sabitzer (62. Hinterseer)
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger - Radonjic (75. Plavotic), Dragovic, Wiesinger - Ranftl, Barry (90. Maybach), Fischer, Lee T. - Botic (75. Boateng), Eggestein (90. Raguz), Saljic (17. Sarkaria)
Red card: Hinterseer (95th/assault)
Yellow cards: Boras, Baden Frederiksen or Lee, Wiesinger, Sahin-Radlinger, Helm (coach)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
