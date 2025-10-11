Under preconditions
SPÖ leader Babler wants “sweeteners” for trainee doctors
Just last week, Vice-Chancellor and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler declared his intention to review the halving of VAT, to the surprise of many observers (including within his own party). Now he is also pushing ahead with a proposal regarding healthcare policy - and wants to give prospective doctors who work in the public system priority when studying.
Austria stands for open access to education and a strong public healthcare system. Anyone studying medicine in this country receives an education at the highest level - supported by public funds and shared responsibility.
SPÖ leader and Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler is now also focusing on the shared responsibility for the functioning system. In his speech, which he will give on Saturday at the provincial party conference of his comrades in Vorarlberg and which has already been submitted to the "Krone", he appeals for those prospective doctors who commit to working in the "public system" for a while after graduation to be given priority in their studies.
"Not a punishment, but a contribution"
"If we as a society make it possible for young people to study medicine free of charge, if we finance years of training paid for by taxpayers' money, then it is only fair that they also work in the public healthcare system for a while after graduating. Not as a punishment. But as a contribution. As part of a fair social contract," says Babler.
As a state, we are investing in the future and the knowledge of these young people. According to Babler, this also entails a responsibility to ensure that training for individuals also benefits everyone. He wants to and will now raise the issue to government level and have all legal options examined.
