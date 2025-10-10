Vorteilswelt
Kimmich scores a brace

Germany win 4:0 and are now top of the table

10.10.2025 04:54
Joshua Kimmich scored a brace
Joshua Kimmich scored a brace(Bild: AP/Michael Probst)

Germany missed out on a resounding victory like Austria, but still won clearly: Germany's national team claimed their second win in their third Group A game in World Cup qualifying with a 4-0 win over Luxembourg on Friday.

The reward was a jump to the top of the table, as previous leaders Slovakia lost 2-0 to Northern Ireland in Belfast, meaning that all teams apart from the bottom team with no points are on six points at the halfway stage of the group phase.

(Bild: EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF)

  With striker Nick Woltemade fit at the right time, the DFB team was, as expected, unchallenged in Sinsheim against the underdogs, who are only 96th in the world rankings, but needed two resting balls to score before the break. David Raum scored from a free-kick over the wall (12') and captain Joshua Kimmich added to his tally from a penalty (21') after a handball and red card against Luxembourg's Dirk Carlson.

DFB squad ahead thanks to goal difference
After the restart, Serge Gnabry (48') and Kimmich with his tenth international goal (50') made things clear. Despite being outnumbered, there was no goal festival, as the Austrian team had demonstrated the day before with a record 10:0 against San Marino. A free-kick from Florian Wirtz, who had been unlucky with Liverpool so far, landed on the bar (62'). Nevertheless, the Germans have the best goal difference. The Slovaks themselves initiated their away defeat with an own goal from Patrik Hrosovsky (18). Trai Hume (81) secured the home win for the Northern Irish, who will face Julian Nagelsmann's side in Belfast on Monday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

