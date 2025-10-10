Kimmich scores a brace
Germany win 4:0 and are now top of the table
Germany missed out on a resounding victory like Austria, but still won clearly: Germany's national team claimed their second win in their third Group A game in World Cup qualifying with a 4-0 win over Luxembourg on Friday.
The reward was a jump to the top of the table, as previous leaders Slovakia lost 2-0 to Northern Ireland in Belfast, meaning that all teams apart from the bottom team with no points are on six points at the halfway stage of the group phase.
With striker Nick Woltemade fit at the right time, the DFB team was, as expected, unchallenged in Sinsheim against the underdogs, who are only 96th in the world rankings, but needed two resting balls to score before the break. David Raum scored from a free-kick over the wall (12') and captain Joshua Kimmich added to his tally from a penalty (21') after a handball and red card against Luxembourg's Dirk Carlson.
DFB squad ahead thanks to goal difference
After the restart, Serge Gnabry (48') and Kimmich with his tenth international goal (50') made things clear. Despite being outnumbered, there was no goal festival, as the Austrian team had demonstrated the day before with a record 10:0 against San Marino. A free-kick from Florian Wirtz, who had been unlucky with Liverpool so far, landed on the bar (62'). Nevertheless, the Germans have the best goal difference. The Slovaks themselves initiated their away defeat with an own goal from Patrik Hrosovsky (18). Trai Hume (81) secured the home win for the Northern Irish, who will face Julian Nagelsmann's side in Belfast on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.