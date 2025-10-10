Germany win 4:0 and are now top of the table

DFB squad ahead thanks to goal difference

After the restart, Serge Gnabry (48') and Kimmich with his tenth international goal (50') made things clear. Despite being outnumbered, there was no goal festival, as the Austrian team had demonstrated the day before with a record 10:0 against San Marino. A free-kick from Florian Wirtz, who had been unlucky with Liverpool so far, landed on the bar (62'). Nevertheless, the Germans have the best goal difference. The Slovaks themselves initiated their away defeat with an own goal from Patrik Hrosovsky (18). Trai Hume (81) secured the home win for the Northern Irish, who will face Julian Nagelsmann's side in Belfast on Monday.