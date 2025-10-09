Record for Arnautovic
Austria celebrates the highest victory in history
Austria's national team produced a historic evening of soccer on Thursday. With a 10-0 win over San Marino at the Happel Stadium, the Austrian team celebrated the biggest victory in the history of international matches, with four-goal scorer Marko Arnautovic taking the lead in the all-time scoring list ahead of Toni Polster with 45 goals.
In addition, Austria's fifth win in the fifth match of this World Cup qualifier puts them ahead of Bosnia.
The other goals besides Arnautovic (8th, 47th, 83rd, 84th) were scored by Romano Schmid (7th), Michael Gregoritsch (24th), Stefan Posch (30th, 42nd), Konrad Laimer (45th) and debutant Nikolaus Wurmbrand (76th). In the absence of the injured Christoph Baumgartner, team boss Ralf Rangnick made a few changes to the starting line-up ahead of Sunday's match against Romania in Bucharest. Patrick Pentz, Kevin Danso and Alexander Prass were given their chance in the starting eleven.
In front of an official crowd of 37,500 fans, the Austrians put in a good performance from the start to secure a big win that could prove decisive in the tie with Bosnia. Marcel Sabitzer shot against the bar (4th), then Schmid opened the scoring with a cross intended for Gregoritsch, which found its way into the goal. Just one minute later, Arnautovic followed up Sabitzer's cross with a header.
Round of goals before the break
In the twelfth minute, Gregoritsch's supposed 3:0 was disallowed by VAR for offside, but this did nothing to dampen the attacking spectacle. Posch missed the target from two meters (16') and missed a sharp Prass cross (20'). Instead, the Como professional served Gregoritsch the ball perfectly to make it 4:0 and was able to celebrate his first goal in the 30th minute. The 5:0 was initially ruled offside, but the VAR awarded the goal.
It continued with a Schmid cross to the top of the crossbar (30') and a corner from Alaba, which Danso headed on and Posch converted from close range. Despite their blatant superiority, San Marino refrained from adopting a concrete tactic, allowing Austria to switch the game around a few times - such as shortly before the break when Prass played Laimer in and the Bayern player finished into the far corner. This was the highest lead at the break in ÖFB history.
The Austrians did not let up after the break, with Arnautovic increasing the lead to 7:0 less than a minute and a half after the restart following an assist from Schmid. A short time later, the 36-year-old was about to take a penalty, but the VAR revoked the whistle. In the 55th minute, Arnautovic served the ball ideally for Gregoritsch, but the Styrian failed to beat goalkeeper Edoardo Colombo.
Wurmbrand scored on his team debut
The intensity then dropped for the time being and the ÖFB players no longer played with the utmost vigor. The next highlight was the goal scored by Wurmbrand, who had just come on as a substitute on his national team debut. A little later, something historic happened again - Nicolas Seiwald was substituted for the first time in 31 full international matches (77'). Just seconds later, Arnautovic missed a great chance to level the score, but Colombo cleared with a foot save. Thanks to the brace in the final, the Viennese became the most successful ÖFB goalscorer, and has been the record international for some time now.
Austria - San Marino 10:0 (6:0)
Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium
37,500 spectators, refereed by Frid (ISR)
Goals:
1:0 (7.) Schmid
2:0 (8.) Arnautovic
3:0 (24.) Gregoritsch
4:0 (30') Posch
5:0 (42') Posch
6:0 (45') Laimer
7:0 (47') Arnautovic
8:0 (76') Wurmbrand
9:0 (83') Arnautovic
10:0 (84.) Arnautovic
Austria: Pentz - Posch (71. Wurmbrand), Danso, Alaba (63. Friedl), Prass - Seiwald (77. Schöpf) - Schmid, Laimer, Sabitzer (72. Grillitsch) - Gregoritsch (63. Florucz), Arnautovic
San Marino: Colombo - Matteoni (81. Sammaritani), Cevoli, Valentini, Tosi - L. Capicchioni, Lazzari (46. Valli Casadei) - Contadini (73. G. Capicchioni), Zannoni (67. Mularoni), Berardi (67. Vitaioli) - Nanni
Yellow cards: Alaba or Berardi, Valentini, Matteoni
