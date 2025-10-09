Austria celebrates the highest victory in history

Wurmbrand scored on his team debut

The intensity then dropped for the time being and the ÖFB players no longer played with the utmost vigor. The next highlight was the goal scored by Wurmbrand, who had just come on as a substitute on his national team debut. A little later, something historic happened again - Nicolas Seiwald was substituted for the first time in 31 full international matches (77'). Just seconds later, Arnautovic missed a great chance to level the score, but Colombo cleared with a foot save. Thanks to the brace in the final, the Viennese became the most successful ÖFB goalscorer, and has been the record international for some time now.