Doctor sewed 100,000 euros into teddy bear for lover

Duo waited for money in Graz

At the beginning of September 2024, the doctor, who had already been soaped to the point of being soaked, was given the bizarre task of sewing 100,000 euros into a teddy bear and sending it to Graz. A 35-year-old from Liberia, who had hired a Nigerian (32), was already waiting there. The latter was supposed to take delivery of the valuable cargo. That did not work out.