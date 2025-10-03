Successful fraudster
Doctor sewed 100,000 euros into teddy bear for lover
Love can be so blind! A woman from Linz fell victim to a Nigerian "love scam" gang. The "flirtation" took place via Facebook. The apparently rather lonely doctor had sewn 100,000 euros in cash into a teddy bear for her "Romeo". They will meet again in court on Tuesday.
"I'm a doctor from the USA and I'm currently on assignment in the war zone in Yemen. I can't stand this madness any longer and urgently want to leave, but I don't have access to my account. Can you transfer me 3000 euros?" Thus began the more lucrative than romantic "love affair" between a doctor from Linz (68) and "Dr. Massimo Antonio". However, the handsome "Dottore Massimo" is not a glowing-eyed Italian, but the virtual decoy of an internationally networked group of criminals, the so-called Nigeria Connection.
Chat became more and more personal
The doctor from Linz responded to a Facebook request from "Massimo" in April 2023. The chat became more and more personal and intimate until she fell in love. Then the trap snapped shut: the doctor was asked to pay several times, for example she had to transfer 100,000 euros so that "Massimo" could receive medical help in facilities located on a ship in Holland.
Duo waited for money in Graz
At the beginning of September 2024, the doctor, who had already been soaped to the point of being soaked, was given the bizarre task of sewing 100,000 euros into a teddy bear and sending it to Graz. A 35-year-old from Liberia, who had hired a Nigerian (32), was already waiting there. The latter was supposed to take delivery of the valuable cargo. That did not work out.
Up to five years in prison possible
Eventually, a money laundering alert from German criminals blew the whistle. The victim had transferred a total of 307,000 euros, 127,000 were recovered. The duo will stand trial in Linz on October 7 for aggravated fraud within the framework of a criminal organization, with a possible sentence of up to five years. So far, both have maintained their innocence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.