Head stolen: Company pays 1000 euros finder’s fee

Upon return, "we will refrain from further action"

The company is taking the curious incident in good humor, but charges have been filed and the company is now relying on the public's help. In order to speed up the return of the head, auner is offering shopping vouchers with a total value of 1000 euros as a finder's reward for the head or for useful information that leads to clarification. "In this case, in the spirit of the superhero, we would refrain from taking any further action," promises the auner management.