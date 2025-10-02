Iron Man without a head
Head stolen: Company pays 1000 euros finder’s fee
The head of the popular Iron Man figure in front of the auner flagship store in Wiener Neustadt was simply removed and stolen on Monday night. The company has now offered a finder's reward of 1000 euros for the head of the Marvel superhero.
The employees of the motorcycle accessories store auner in Wiener Neustadt were in for a nasty surprise when they entered the store early on Tuesday morning. Their beloved Iron Man, who stands guard at the front door with his superpowers, was suddenly headless. Unknown persons had simply dismantled the superhero's head one night and taken it with them.
Upon return, "we will refrain from further action"
The company is taking the curious incident in good humor, but charges have been filed and the company is now relying on the public's help. In order to speed up the return of the head, auner is offering shopping vouchers with a total value of 1000 euros as a finder's reward for the head or for useful information that leads to clarification. "In this case, in the spirit of the superhero, we would refrain from taking any further action," promises the auner management.
Information on the whereabouts of the figure can be sent directly to the company(info@auner.at) or to the police. "The word 'bounty' takes on a whole new meaning in this case," jokes the company.
And: "Iron Man has already survived many battles, we are confident that he will get his head again this time," concludes the company auner.
