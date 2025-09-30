Deal with Italy puts army in a quandary

Cuts in the social sector too

Bad budget news also comes from the social services department. The mobility allowance for people with disabilities will be halved this year from 697 to 335 euros. In 2027, it is even to be completely abolished. The mobility allowance is intended for working people with disabilities who cannot reasonably be expected to use public transport. The payment is intended to compensate for the additional costs of traveling by car.

Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann justifies the reduction with the budgetary situation of the equalization tax fund, through which the mobility allowance is paid out. The fund is fed by compensation payments from companies that do not fulfill the obligation to employ people with disabilities. In recent years, expenditure from the fund has been significantly increased "without ensuring sustainable financing". According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, this will result in a funding gap of 100 million from 2026. An additional 65 million has been released from the federal budget to cover this. 35 million would have to be saved.