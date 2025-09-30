Next bad news
Unimarkt closes: 620 employees lose their jobs
The next bad news in the Upper Austrian economy: all Unimarkt branches are to be closed or sold. 620 employees are threatened with redundancy and have been registered with the labor market service. However, there is also a glimmer of hope for at least some of the affected employees.
The food retailer Unimarkt, based in Traun, wants to sell all of its 90 or so locations - franchise and company-owned - and withdraw from the market. And this after the company's 50th anniversary celebrations. 120 employees at the head office and 500 in the stores have been registered with the AMS early warning system. The company had already closed 24 locations the previous year, as well as one logistics location.
Decision by the end of the year
A decision on who will take over which locations should be made by the end of the year. Wholesale and logistics of the UNI Group are not affected, said Managing Director Andreas Hämmerle.
Employees are now being informed
The registrations with the AMS are a legally prescribed measure. The staff representatives have been involved and the employees will be informed "in a town hall meeting" on Tuesday morning. The Managing Director cited the difficult market environment as the reason for the "strategic decision". A year and a half ago, a transformation and restructuring process was started, "but we cannot change the macroeconomic constellation".
Competitors want to take over locations
By the end of the year, "a decision will have been made as to which retailer will get which location" and there is great interest. By handing over to the competition, the company wants to ensure that jobs and supplies in rural areas are maintained.
