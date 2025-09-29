Sportclub reacts: Weinstabl no longer coach

The Sportclub has big goals. They actually wanted to play at the top this season and celebrate promotion to the 2nd division by 2027 at the latest. And that in the new 5700-seater stadium, which should be ready to play in as early as next March. Work on the Alszeile is going according to plan and a roof has now been installed over the stands. However, the renovations mean that the Hernals team will only be playing away from home in the fall. "Week after week. That doesn't make it any easier," says Krapf-Günther. "It's particularly difficult away from home in this league. The results show that time and time again." Weinstabl probably knows this best.