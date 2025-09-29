Amicable end
Sportclub reacts: Weinstabl no longer coach
That's it! Robert Weinstabl is no longer coach of third division club Wr. Sportclub. The Hernals club have ended their cooperation with the 42-year-old by mutual agreement with immediate effect. Vice-boss Krapf-Günther: "This decision was by no means easy."
He had announced intensive analyses to the "Krone" and had not ruled out changes - now Sportclub vice-boss David Krapf-Günther confirmed that the collaboration between the Ostliga 13th-placed team and head coach Robert Weinstabl had been terminated by mutual agreement. The players found out on Monday evening before training.
The Burgenland native, who led Amstetten to the 2nd division in 2018, returned to Vienna-Hernals at the turn of the year and had a strong spring before winning just two of the first eight rounds this season. "Robert coached the team with great passion, provided important impetus and achieved an ÖFB Cup place last season after a successful second half of the season," said Krapf-Günther. "Nevertheless, after intensive discussions and an unsatisfactory start to the season for everyone, we have come to the conclusion that we will take a new path for our sporting development. This decision was by no means easy for us."
The vice-boss explicitly thanked Weinstabl, who always described Sportclub as a club close to his heart, for the second era: "We wish Robert Weinstabl all the best for his private and professional future and would like to thank him once again for the time we spent together. He has always worked around the clock for Sportclub with the utmost commitment." Until the new head coach is announced, the existing coaching team around Jürgen Csandl will take over.
The Sportclub has big goals. They actually wanted to play at the top this season and celebrate promotion to the 2nd division by 2027 at the latest. And that in the new 5700-seater stadium, which should be ready to play in as early as next March. Work on the Alszeile is going according to plan and a roof has now been installed over the stands. However, the renovations mean that the Hernals team will only be playing away from home in the fall. "Week after week. That doesn't make it any easier," says Krapf-Günther. "It's particularly difficult away from home in this league. The results show that time and time again." Weinstabl probably knows this best.
