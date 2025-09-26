Weißmann: “This is unfair and inappropriate”

What is important to me and is often misrepresented: All departures were amicable, transparent and in mutual appreciation. I personally find it a shame and unnecessary that some have subsequently changed their perception and do not always present their ORF farewell in a factual manner, but this can perhaps be explained by the sentimentality of the farewell. All of the people you mentioned have made great contributions to ORF and were and will rightly remain audience favorites in very different segments. As I see it, the pain of parting always allows conclusions to be drawn about our attractiveness as an employer. This appreciation on the part of ORF and the audience certainly made it difficult to say goodbye. Personally, however, I am very upset when we are suddenly and retrospectively accused of discrimination by the media. I strongly reject that. What are the many women 50+ who continue to do their great work at ORF supposed to think? In information, there are more women 50+ on screen than men; in total, we have more than 50 women over 50 on air. Like our employees in other age segments, they all do outstanding work. An "ORF for everyone" also has stars for everyone - in all age groups.