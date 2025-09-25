Vorteilswelt
Finn (29) in court

Stag stabbed and neck broken in Lower Austria

Nachrichten
25.09.2025 17:00
The Finn (29) killed a deer with his bare hands in an enclosure in northern Lower Austria.
The Finn (29) killed a deer with his bare hands in an enclosure in northern Lower Austria.(Bild: stock.adobe.com null)

A young man roamed the forest in southern Lower Austria for days - until he entered a deer enclosure. He attacked one of the wild animals with two stab wounds and then broke its neck. "I thought I was being followed," explains the Finn in Korneuburg provincial court. He is allowed to do his therapy at home.

"I had already been somewhere in the forest for three days," recalls the 29-year-old on March 21. Now the Finn is sitting neatly dressed and orderly in Korneuburg Provincial Court (Lower Austria) - something he was far from during his foray through northern Lower Austria: "I thought I was being followed. I thought someone wanted to hurt me and my family."

Wild became a victim of madness
The young man came to Austria at the beginning of last year, actually to study. "Who doesn't love Vienna? It's a beautiful city." But it was here that his paranoid schizophrenia worsened. Promoted by the abuse of various substances.

It takes enormous strength to hold and stab a deer.

Vorsitzende Richterin im Landesgericht Korneuburg

The victim of his madness was a deer in an enclosure in the forest that the 29-year-old was roaming through at the end of March. "I climbed over the fence," says the Finn. He stabbed the deer twice and then broke its neck. "You need enormous strength to hold a deer and stab it," says Ms. Rat in amazement.

Placement in Finland
Probably a result of his psychiatric illness. He is now allowed to have it treated in his home country of Finland as part of a conditional placement. However, he must regularly provide the court with evidence of his therapy and his living situation with his mother. Not legally binding.

Sophie Pratschner
