Some cracks in the draw
Champions League: St. Pölten draw attractive lots
Austrian women's soccer champions SKN St. Pölten were drawn in Nyon on Friday for the new league phase in the Champions League. Coach Lisa Alzner's team will play against the champions from England, France and Italy - Chelsea, Olympique Lyon and Juventus Turin. The other opponents are AS Roma, Atletico Madrid and Valerenga Oslo. This will be St. Pölten's fourth consecutive participation in the premier class, starting on October 7/8.
The SKN women qualified for the Champions League with two victories (3:1, 2:1) against Fortuna Hjörring from Denmark in the summer despite a team upheaval. The fact that the "Wolves" were drawn from pot two and were therefore ranked higher than clubs such as Manchester United or Atletico also shows that they are now part of the league establishment. The reward is now home games against Chelsea, Juve and Atletico in the fall as well as trips to Lyon, Rome and Oslo.
Champions Arsenal face Bayern
Defending champions Arsenal with ÖFB goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger will face Lyon, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, among others. For the latter, Zinsberger will be up against her national team colleagues Katharina Naschenweng, Barbara Dunst and Sarah Zadrazil in Munich. Bayern also have tough games against FC Barcelona, Juventus, Paris St. Germain, Atletico and Valerenga ahead of them.
The exact fixture list will not be published until Saturday. The matches will be played twice in October, November and December. The knockout phase will begin in February 2026, with the final taking place in May 2026 at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. Of the 18 teams, the top four qualify directly for the quarter-finals. The clubs in 5th to 12th place will take the detour via the play-off with a first and second leg to determine the remaining four quarter-finalists, who will then meet the top four. The teams that only finish in 13th to 18th place at the end of the league phase are eliminated.
