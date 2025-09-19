Champions League: St. Pölten draw attractive lots

The exact fixture list will not be published until Saturday. The matches will be played twice in October, November and December. The knockout phase will begin in February 2026, with the final taking place in May 2026 at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. Of the 18 teams, the top four qualify directly for the quarter-finals. The clubs in 5th to 12th place will take the detour via the play-off with a first and second leg to determine the remaining four quarter-finalists, who will then meet the top four. The teams that only finish in 13th to 18th place at the end of the league phase are eliminated.