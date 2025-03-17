Grüll: ÖFB team wants to “return to the top league”!

Grüll speculates on playing

Seiwald and Wimmer are likely to be available on Thursday, and Grüll can also hope to get minutes in the national team. This was last the case last year in the 2:1 win against Serbia. Since then, the attacker has established himself at Werder Bremen. "It's an advantage when you play in a different league to Austria. You play and train at a different level there. That's why you have a better chance of getting more playing time in the team," explained Grüll. "Nobody likes to just be there and sit on the bench, but we also have a lot of quality in the squad."