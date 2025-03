Stuffed cod to fall in love with

Cod fillet

Ingredients: 250g cod fillet, salt, pepper, lemon zest, brown butter, sunflower oil, scallop farce

Preparation: Lightly salt the cod fillet and coat with the farce. Roll the fillet in it and then wrap it in cling film to form a tight roll. Poach in water at approx. 80°C for 12 minutes. When slicing, brush the cut side with a little brown butter.