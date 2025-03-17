David Alaba: “We will tear ourselves apart for this!”

You were often part of the team last year when you were injured. What makes the team special at the moment, and what might still separate them from the big time?

"We're a really close-knit bunch, a group of really good friends. Everyone is always really happy to come here, to be part of the team. Everyone fights for each other. That's a great strength. But we also have really good quality in the team. Every one of us is a central pillar of our team and shows top performances week after week. A lot of good, young guys are joining us. We proved again at the EURO what we can do and we want to continue on our path. We can be proud of our team."