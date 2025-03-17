Captain back on board
David Alaba: “We will tear ourselves apart for this!”
The captain is back on board. 485 days after his last international appearance to date on November 21, 2023 against Germany (2:0), David Alaba could make his comeback in the Austrian national soccer team on Thursday in Vienna against Serbia. In an interview with APA - Austria Presse Agentur, the 32-year-old from Real Madrid spoke about the big goal of participating in the World Cup, his state of health and what his serious knee injury has taught him.
APA: 16 months have passed since your last international appearance. What does it mean to you to be able to play for Austria again after this difficult time?
David Alaba: "Of course it's very, very important. It has always been an indescribable honor for me to represent my country, and it still is. I was with the boys a lot last year, but now I'm eager to train and play with them again. I'm really looking forward to it."
The reaction from Real fans when you made your comeback in January was exuberant. What goes through your mind when you think about the reception against Serbia in Vienna?
"Regardless of me, our fans always give us a fantastic reception. Of course I'm already tingling. I'm looking forward to standing on the pitch in front of our fans again. I'm sure it will be special."
The ÖFB team is aiming to take part in the World Cup this year. How important is this goal for you?
"It's a very big goal for all of us that we want to achieve. We want to be at the World Cup, of course. We'll earn it and we'll tear ourselves apart for it."
To what extent was this World Cup, which is still missing from your career, also an incentive on your way back from the serious injury? Was it on your mind?
"Of course, I kept reminding myself that I still want to achieve a lot in my career, including with Austria. Taking part in the World Cup is definitely part of that."
Your team is the favorite in the World Cup qualifying group with Romania. Is the chance of going to the World Cup greater than ever since you started playing for Austria?
There are no small teams in world soccer anymore, absolutely not. We have to approach every game in this group with 100 percent and only then will we be successful in the end. But we will seize this chance we have with everything we have. And we all believe in it."
You were often part of the team last year when you were injured. What makes the team special at the moment, and what might still separate them from the big time?
"We're a really close-knit bunch, a group of really good friends. Everyone is always really happy to come here, to be part of the team. Everyone fights for each other. That's a great strength. But we also have really good quality in the team. Every one of us is a central pillar of our team and shows top performances week after week. A lot of good, young guys are joining us. We proved again at the EURO what we can do and we want to continue on our path. We can be proud of our team."
You yourself are an important building block for success. How far do you feel you are on the way back to top form?
"After such a long time, of course it still takes a bit of time to get into the rhythm of really being able to go 90 minutes every three days. But I'm well on the way to being in top form again soon. I played 90 minutes again for the first time in the league game against Rayo Vallecano. I feel very good."
What is the most important thing your injury has taught you?
"I appreciate being able to live this life as a professional footballer even more. Every training session and every game is even more intense and enjoyable. You also get to know your body much better during such a time. And I've definitely learned what patience means. (laughs)"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
