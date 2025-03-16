Bombs on Ukraine
Zelenskyi angry: Moscow does not want an end to the war
After Moscow's claimed willingness to end the bloody fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has become disillusioned. In view of hundreds of air strikes against cities in the country, he now accuses the Kremlin of having no interest in ending the war.
Within a week, there have been attacks with more than 1,000 drones and more than 1,300 glide bombs, Selensky summarized. "Those who want to end the war as quickly as possible do not act in this way," he said with conviction on Platform X.
In addition, there were strikes with rockets and cruise missiles. The Ukrainian head of state has agreed in principle to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the USA. However, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has not yet backed down from his maximum demands in the conflict. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukraine is also repeatedly firing at its neighbor with drones.
Selensky called on Kiev's allies to continue equipping Ukraine with air defense systems for better protection. Europeans and Americans also need to exert united pressure on Russia in order to end the aggression and achieve a just and lasting peace. "Decisive action is needed, including sanctions, which must not only be maintained but also constantly tightened," he said.
Finland's President: Putin "doesn't want peace"
Finland's President Alexander Stubb sees very little chance of Russian head of state Vladimir Putin negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine. "Putin does not want peace", Stubb said in an interview with the BBC. Putin's original goal was to eradicate the existence of Ukraine. "He has not changed his goal," Stubb continued.
Mutual airstrikes
According to the authorities, Russia and Ukraine again attacked each other with airstrikes on Sunday night. At least one person was killed and three others injured in new Russian drone attacks in the city of Isjum in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine. According to the civil defense, two young people were among the injured. A proposed ceasefire in the war, which has been going on for three years, remains uncertain.
Several injured
Since then, heavy air strikes have occurred again on both sides. During the night, three people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod, including a seven-year-old child, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on the Telegram messaging service. Alexander Gusev, governor of the south-western Russian region of Voronezh, explained on Telegram that air defense units had destroyed more than 15 Ukrainian drones over the region.
According to the Ukrainian air force, 47 of 90 Russian drones were shot down during the night. 33 drones were diverted by the use of electronic warfare by the Ukrainian military, it added. Damage was reported in four regions in the north, center and south of the country, without giving further details.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
