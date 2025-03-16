Going to the polls
Facts and figures on the Ländle municipal elections
Municipal councils are being elected in the Ländle region this Sunday, and mayoral elections are also being held in 61 towns. Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) is hoping for a lively turnout.
A total of 307,891 eligible voters have been called to the polls, an increase of 2.1 percent compared to the 2020 election. 36,505 of them are foreign EU citizens - a new record. It is to be hoped that they have already familiarized themselves with the complex electoral process in advance. This applies in particular to those 13 small municipalities in which the so-called "functional majority voting system" is used - in this case, you have to enter election proposals on a blank ballot paper and should therefore be well integrated into village life.
It closes at 1 p.m. at the latest
As with every ballot in Vorarlberg, voting in the Ländle is an early sport and late risers should set their alarm clocks, as the last polling stations close at 1 pm, with only 17 municipalities actually using the "late" closing time. In general, the opening hours vary greatly in the 317 districts: You can cast your vote in Meiningen from as early as 6.45 am - as the only polling station in the town is open until 1 pm, the people of Meiningen have the longest voting hours in the country. In Dünserberg, however, voting is short and sweet, with people only able to fulfill their civic duty between 9 am and 11 am. The advantage: in Vorarlberg's smallest municipality there is a single list of candidates, so the procedure is completed quickly. The earliest closing time is in the winter sports resort of Warth, where the polling station closes at 10 am. Voting also closes early, at 10.30 am, in the neighboring village of Schröcken and in Stallehr.
If you don't go to the polls, you are giving up a fundamental right of democracy. Take an active part in shaping the future of your municipality.
Vorarlbergs Landeshauptmann Markus Wallner (ÖVP)
Over 42,000 polling cards issued
Of course, those who have already applied for a polling card in advance can spend election Sunday completely stress-free. This option was used by 42,349 eligible voters. Although this is significantly fewer than in 2020 (53,181), that election was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. The proportion of polling card voters varies greatly from municipality to municipality, ranging from 4.14% to 41.26%. Incidentally, the polling cards are counted directly after the close of voting and immediately included in the municipal result. As soon as a final result is available, it will be published - experience has shown that the first results arrive around midday.
"Fundamental right of democracy"
And as with every ballot, you should exercise your right to vote. Five years ago, this was unfortunately only the case to an insufficient extent, with a voter turnout of just 53.4 percent. "If you don't go to the polls, you are handing over a fundamental right of democracy. Take an active part in shaping the future of your community!" appeals Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) to all citizens.
