Facts and figures on the Ländle municipal elections

It closes at 1 p.m. at the latest

As with every ballot in Vorarlberg, voting in the Ländle is an early sport and late risers should set their alarm clocks, as the last polling stations close at 1 pm, with only 17 municipalities actually using the "late" closing time. In general, the opening hours vary greatly in the 317 districts: You can cast your vote in Meiningen from as early as 6.45 am - as the only polling station in the town is open until 1 pm, the people of Meiningen have the longest voting hours in the country. In Dünserberg, however, voting is short and sweet, with people only able to fulfill their civic duty between 9 am and 11 am. The advantage: in Vorarlberg's smallest municipality there is a single list of candidates, so the procedure is completed quickly. The earliest closing time is in the winter sports resort of Warth, where the polling station closes at 10 am. Voting also closes early, at 10.30 am, in the neighboring village of Schröcken and in Stallehr.