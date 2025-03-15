Auner wins crystal globe, victories for Pink and Payer

In addition to Auner, Andreas Prommegger and the Italians Gabriel Messner, Daniele Bagozza and Maurizio Bormolini were among those who grabbed the PSL globe in Winterberg. Pink eliminated Bagozza in the round of 16, while Auner eliminated Messner in the quarter-finals and then Bormolini in the semi-finals. As Prommegger was already eliminated in the last eight against overall World Cup winner Bormolini, Auner was able to celebrate his first crystal globe before the final. The snowboarder was able to get over his loss against Pink. Pink made it onto the podium for the first time in the World Cup and then straight to the top.