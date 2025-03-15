Vorteilswelt
Snowboard

Auner wins crystal globe, victories for Pink and Payer

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 15:36

Arvid Auner has secured the small crystal globe in the alpine snowboarders' parallel slalom. The 28-year-old Styrian came second at the season finale in Winterberg on Saturday, only losing out to his fellow countryman Matthäus Pink in the final of the non-Olympic discipline. It was the 23-year-old Pink's first World Cup victory. Sabine Payer won the women's event, the Carinthian raced to her tenth World Cup success in an individual race.

0 Kommentare

In addition to Auner, Andreas Prommegger and the Italians Gabriel Messner, Daniele Bagozza and Maurizio Bormolini were among those who grabbed the PSL globe in Winterberg. Pink eliminated Bagozza in the round of 16, while Auner eliminated Messner in the quarter-finals and then Bormolini in the semi-finals. As Prommegger was already eliminated in the last eight against overall World Cup winner Bormolini, Auner was able to celebrate his first crystal globe before the final. The snowboarder was able to get over his loss against Pink. Pink made it onto the podium for the first time in the World Cup and then straight to the top.

In the women's event, all the globes had already gone to Japan's Tsubaki Miki, but the last individual race of the season was won by Payer. The 32-year-old put in a commanding performance at the end of the season and came out on top for the third time this year. In the final, she defeated German local hero Ramona Hofmeister, who had previously eliminated Claudia Riegler in the quarter-finals and Carmen Kainz in the round of 16. It was Payer's sixth PSL victory in the World Cup. On Sunday (10.30 a.m.) there will be a mixed team competition in Winterberg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

