Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Big 50th birthday party

Longoria celebrates with a touch of nothing and glitter

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 14:43

Eva Longoria is 50 - and because this is of course a reason to celebrate, the actress threw a big party on Friday. And also proved that age is just a number!

0 Kommentare

In her Instagram stories, Longoria shared numerous short clips in which she shares impressions of her birthday party in Miami. And of course, the actress chose a particularly exciting outfit to celebrate the day.

Sparkling birthday outfit
The former "Desperate Housewives" actress slipped into a touch of nothing and glitter for her birthday party, as she presented to her fans on Instagram.

The sparkling, off-the-shoulder dress, which appeared to be made of a gauzy fabric, certainly looked great on the birthday girl.

Serenade from Becky G.
Not only were numerous friends there for the special day, there was also plenty of birthday cake and delicious drinks. And, of course, a birthday serenade - from none other than singer Becky G. It almost goes without saying that Longoria couldn't help but shake her hips.

During the course of the evening, the party was moved to a large club, where Longoria was not only allowed to take to the turntables herself, but the party guests also celebrated the actress-beauty with a "Happy Birthday". 

Second home in Spain
Eva Longoria now lives mostly in Europe with her family. The actress has created a second home for herself in the Spanish luxury resort. As she once revealed, she made this decision mainly for her son Santiago, whom she wants to raise far away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf