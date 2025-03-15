Big 50th birthday party
Longoria celebrates with a touch of nothing and glitter
Eva Longoria is 50 - and because this is of course a reason to celebrate, the actress threw a big party on Friday. And also proved that age is just a number!
In her Instagram stories, Longoria shared numerous short clips in which she shares impressions of her birthday party in Miami. And of course, the actress chose a particularly exciting outfit to celebrate the day.
Sparkling birthday outfit
The former "Desperate Housewives" actress slipped into a touch of nothing and glitter for her birthday party, as she presented to her fans on Instagram.
The sparkling, off-the-shoulder dress, which appeared to be made of a gauzy fabric, certainly looked great on the birthday girl.
Serenade from Becky G.
Not only were numerous friends there for the special day, there was also plenty of birthday cake and delicious drinks. And, of course, a birthday serenade - from none other than singer Becky G. It almost goes without saying that Longoria couldn't help but shake her hips.
During the course of the evening, the party was moved to a large club, where Longoria was not only allowed to take to the turntables herself, but the party guests also celebrated the actress-beauty with a "Happy Birthday".
Second home in Spain
Eva Longoria now lives mostly in Europe with her family. The actress has created a second home for herself in the Spanish luxury resort. As she once revealed, she made this decision mainly for her son Santiago, whom she wants to raise far away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.
