Historic! But the 99ers are missing the last step

In the final period, magic happened: Sam Antonitsch got the puck and, falling, he fired it into the far corner of the net to give the 99ers the lead! But Roe equalized just 27 seconds later. After 52 minutes, the roof almost blew off in the "Bunker" - Vela gave them the lead again with his brace. There was no one left in their seats. However, the new equalizer by St-Amant also stood up to video evidence. The game went into extra time for the fifth time in a row. That's never happened before in Europe!