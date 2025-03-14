"Dancing Stars" start
Weichselbraun wows with XXL décolleté
The ORF ballroom has opened its doors again. On Friday evening, the ten new "Dancing Stars" celebrate their debut on the dance floor. And to kick things off, presenter Mirjam Weichselbraun really dressed up, the jury was tame (for the time being) and Balazs Ekker took a side swipe at Karina Sarkissova.
Weichselbraun opened the new "Dancing Stars" season in a silver glitter dress with an absolutely wow décolleté. Pure glamor!
Missy May joins the jury
Weichselbraun not only had competition from the ten new "Dancing Stars", who were to sweep across the floor for the first time today, but also from the jury.
Because Maria Angelini-Santner also looked enchanting as always in her pink, off-the-shoulder dress. As did guest judge and "Dancing Star" of 2023, Missy May.
"You dance with your mouth"
Fifi Pissecker and Conny Kreuter kicked off the dancing with a cha-cha-cha. Missy May explained that she was "definitely carried away" by Fifi Pissecker's performance.
Above all, however, she had seen something in the cabaret artist that she had never experienced before: "You dance with your mouth!" she smiled. But it was a great opening dance.
Side blow for Sarkissova
"You're a person who doesn't take herself too seriously, which is certainly an advantage on 'Dancing Stars'," said Maria Angelini-Santner. This also created a great atmosphere in the ballroom, she said, delighted with the lively start.
Balazs Ekker, on the other hand, had a side blow for Karina Sarkissova right at the start. He asked why Kreuter was back as a professional dancer. It reminded him of a famous "Dancing Stars" judge who also dared to step off the podium onto the dance floor - "and then you never saw her again ..." In the end, the jury awarded Pissecker 12 points for her first dance!
"Gracefully mastered"
Heilwig Pfanzelter and Florian Gschaider followed up with a quickstep to "Been Like This". How did the jury like it? "Quickstep is a really difficult opener," explained Ekker. "I have to say, you mastered it quite gracefully" - despite a few teething problems.
"Yes, of course there were mistakes," explained Angelini-Santner. But it was also her first dance and she was incredibly agile, she continued. It would be "boring" to master the first dance without any mistakes, Missy May added. It was simply a joy to watch Heilwig dance. 14 points!
"Danced into the heart"
"I think men who cook are very, very good. That's why you danced your way into my heart a little bit," Angelini-Santner enthused about star chef Andi Wojta, who danced a slow waltz with Kati Kallus to "At This Moment".
It was "beautiful", explained Missy May, because it was the "first narrated dance". It wasn't high-end choreography, which is why Wojta was able to make "a good first impression", added Ekker. An excellent 16 points!
Nobody has to leave yet!
At the start of this year's "Dancing Stars" season, the new celebrity dancers don't have to tremble yet. In the end, no couple will be eliminated. But there will still be a vote - the result of the jury's assessment and the audience's calls will be included in the results next week!
