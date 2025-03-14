UN judge held slave in Great Britain

Immunity was waived

In addition to her job at the UN, Mugambe also worked as a judge at the Supreme Court in Uganda. She denied the allegations and claimed that she had "always" treated the victim with love, care and patience. "After the crimes were reported to the police, Mugambe attempted to evade justice by repeatedly claiming that she enjoyed diplomatic immunity due to her status," the police said. However, the immunity was lifted after the allegations came to light.