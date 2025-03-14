Victim came from Uganda
UN judge held slave in Great Britain
An incredible case of modern slavery has been uncovered in the UK. UN judge Lydia Mugambe was convicted of luring a young woman from Uganda to the United Kingdom and exploiting her there.
As a judge at the United Nations Court of Justice, Mugambe (49) was herself targeted by the judiciary: she was arrested in Oxfordshire for allegedly holding a young woman like a slave. She made false promises to the laborer from Uganda so that she would come to the UK.
According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Mugambe took advantage of her high status and forbade her from taking up permanent employment - instead, the victim was forced to work for free as a maid for the judge and to look after her children.
Immunity was waived
In addition to her job at the UN, Mugambe also worked as a judge at the Supreme Court in Uganda. She denied the allegations and claimed that she had "always" treated the victim with love, care and patience. "After the crimes were reported to the police, Mugambe attempted to evade justice by repeatedly claiming that she enjoyed diplomatic immunity due to her status," the police said. However, the immunity was lifted after the allegations came to light.
The arrest of the judge can be seen in this article:
In a video showing the judge's arrest, she also invoked her immunity. She then claimed that she did not need anyone to work for her - the young woman had asked her to come with her.
The British executive assumes that the judge had organized the trip to the UK with a senior diplomat in Uganda. In return, the politician is said to have received help with a court case.
The judge was found guilty of aiding and abetting a breach of UK immigration law and facilitating travel for the purpose of exploitation. However, the verdict is not expected until the beginning of May, according to the British broadcaster BBC.
