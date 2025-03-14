Turkey wants to supply
Egg shortage in the USA: Europe to save the market
Eggs have become a symbol of high prices in the USA. Following the outbreak of avian flu, they became scarce and very expensive. Now the United States is asking Europe whether more eggs could be exported to the USA.
In Denmark and Sweden, of all places, the industry associations have received applications for egg deliveries to the USA, as reported by Danish and Swedish media. Denmark's relationship with the USA is currently strained due to Trump's plans to buy Greenland.
Danish industry representative Jørgen Nyberg Larsen tells the trade magazine AgriWatch that the US has asked Denmark how much it can supply. Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden have also received inquiries from the USA.
Exports from Sweden unlikely
The managing director of the Swedish egg supplier Kronägg, Markus Lindström, confirms in the newspaper Göteborgs-Posten that he has also been asked for eggs by American authorities. At the same time, he dampens hopes for American egg consumers: Exports to the USA are unlikely, says Lindström.
More eggs from Turkey
According to a CNN report, Turkey is planning to significantly increase its egg exports to the USA. The US government did not initially confirm the various requests for eggs.
Whether the USA is also interested in more eggs from Germany was initially unclear. According to the German Egg Association, small quantities are already being exported to the USA.
