VW Tayron and Skoda Kodiaq: a comparison of brothers

The Tayron and Kodiaq also draw from the same shelves when it comes to powertrains - with subtle differences. For example, the Wolfsburg-based company has exclusive access to the powerful plug-in hybrid with 272 hp and an electric range of more than 100 kilometers, which acts as the top engine. The entry-level engine in both models is a 1.5-liter mild hybrid petrol engine with 150 PS and front-wheel drive. There are also 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, some with all-wheel drive. Both siblings are also available with a 204 hp plug-in hybrid, while Skoda also offers the Kodiaq as a sporty RS model with a corresponding look and 265 hp.