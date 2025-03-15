Skoda really cheaper?
VW Tayron and Skoda Kodiaq: a comparison of brothers
With the Tayron, VW is once again closing the gap between the Tiguan and Touareg. The seven-seater mid-size SUV succeeds the discontinued Tiguan Allspace and meets a strong competitor from its own group: the Kodiaq from its sister model Skoda. A comparison.
The Kodiaq, which has been built since 2023, and the newly launched Tayron are both based on the Group's MQB evo platform - and have a similar design. At 4.79 meters, the VW is half a hand's breadth longer, while the Skoda is a little wider. The wheelbase - important for passenger space - is identical at 2.79 meters. Inside, the siblings offer the option of five or seven seats as well as very spacious luggage compartments.
The Kodiaq holds a few more liters - true to the Czechs' claim of offering more car for the money than its somewhat more upmarket German sister. If the luggage compartment is not enough for you, you can add at least 2.3 tons to both models, with some Tayron variants offering up to 2.5 tons.
A close relationship can also be seen in the cockpit. Both large SUVs are based on the current basic layout of the MQB modular system, which is also familiar from the Tiguan. This means a wide center console with air vents and a large, free-standing touchscreen above it, which is used to control most of the infotainment functions. The instruments behind the steering wheel are also designed as a screen.
More controls in the Skoda
One of the differences between the two brands is the maximum size of the screen in the middle, which is up to 15 inches in the VW. Skoda customers have to make do with a maximum of 13 inches, even with the top navigation system - a value that is almost reached by the basic screen in the VW. However, part of the screen area is taken up by the air conditioning controls, which are conveniently operated via physical controls in the Skoda.
The Tayron and Kodiaq also draw from the same shelves when it comes to powertrains - with subtle differences. For example, the Wolfsburg-based company has exclusive access to the powerful plug-in hybrid with 272 hp and an electric range of more than 100 kilometers, which acts as the top engine. The entry-level engine in both models is a 1.5-liter mild hybrid petrol engine with 150 PS and front-wheel drive. There are also 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, some with all-wheel drive. Both siblings are also available with a 204 hp plug-in hybrid, while Skoda also offers the Kodiaq as a sporty RS model with a corresponding look and 265 hp.
There are no purely electric variants in the range; these are reserved for the slightly smaller VW ID.5 and Skoda Enyaq electric models. A dual-clutch gearbox is always responsible for power transmission; there is no manual gearbox.
Opaque pricing
When it comes to prices, VW allows itself a surcharge of around 4000 euros - adjusted for equipment. This is not immediately apparent in the price list: because the Kodiaq already has a lot of optional extras on board in the base version, the base prices are even higher than those of the VW Tayron across the board.
The basic Tayron with basic petrol engine is available in the basic Life configuration for 48,690 euros and as a special Friends model for 48,890 euros; the identically powered Kodiaq costs at least 51,490 euros.
The 204 hp PHEV is listed at €56,190 in the Kodiaq, while the Tayron comes with a price tag of €53,490. It is therefore worth taking a close look at the equipment lists before ordering the VW as a supposed bargain.
