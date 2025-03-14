Meinl-Reisinger’s baptism of fire with Selenskyj in Kiev

Beate Meinl-Reisinger achieves her first diplomatic negotiating success as Austria's new Foreign Minister on the night train to Kiev with a bottle of wine. With a Grüner Veltliner under her arm, she sets off shortly before 10 p.m. for the neighboring carriage, in which the Portuguese Foreign Minister is traveling to Ukraine at the same time - and returns from Lisbon with six pastel de nata desserts. "Who wants some? There are two left," she asks, and at this moment it seems as if international politics is easier than expected.