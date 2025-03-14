New Foreign Minister
Meinl-Reisinger’s baptism of fire with Selenskyj in Kiev
After a short visit to Brussels, Beate Meinl-Reisinger has arrived in Ukraine for her first official trip, with a lot of solidarity and little actual new aid for the country in her luggage. How does the NEOS party leader and new Foreign Minister move in the arena of international politics? The "Krone" accompanied the minister to Kiev.
Beate Meinl-Reisinger achieves her first diplomatic negotiating success as Austria's new Foreign Minister on the night train to Kiev with a bottle of wine. With a Grüner Veltliner under her arm, she sets off shortly before 10 p.m. for the neighboring carriage, in which the Portuguese Foreign Minister is traveling to Ukraine at the same time - and returns from Lisbon with six pastel de nata desserts. "Who wants some? There are two left," she asks, and at this moment it seems as if international politics is easier than expected.
Suddenly in front of a bombed-out children's hospital
A few hours later, the world becomes more complicated again. As the sun rises - the train is just arriving in Kiev - a new chapter in Meinl-Reisinger's political career begins. Her twelve-hour visit to the Ukrainian capital on Friday is her first major appearance in this role after a very domestic political career to date. Member of the National Council, local councillor, NEOS leader, and now she is standing here in front of the Ochmatdyt children's hospital, which was destroyed by a Russian missile, and a "Madness!" escapes her lips.
"My visit is more than just a symbol," she says, even though Austria is one of the smaller countries supporting the invaded country. "Above all, we will play a major role in reconstruction" is a sentence she will say many times that day.
"Austria will continue to support Ukraine"
She meets Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who has just presented a ceasefire agreement with the Americans in Saudi Arabia. Sybiha routinely reels off the welcome program, flowers are laid down and he thanks Austria for its solidarity and for taking in Ukrainian refugees. "Austria will continue to support Ukraine," Meinl-Reisinger says to her Ukrainian counterpart in front of the assembled press. Political, economic, humanitarian. Her English is flawless, the speech is spot on. Questions from Ukrainian journalists about Austria's neutrality are answered resolutely. "We are only militarily neutral, not politically," she says.
High-ranking meeting with Selenskyj
Then the delegation is thrown into disarray: a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky has just been confirmed for later in the day. It takes place behind closed doors, but the content is known: deep gratitude from the Ukrainian side, expressions of solidarity from the Austrian side. "You are not alone" is the message Meinl-Reisinger likes to send out, and one that Selenskyj likes to hear before he has to go to his next appointment.
What is in Austria's interest?
The Foreign Minister moves confidently in her new surroundings, only admitting once the cameras have gone: "I still have a bit of learning to do. I'm a politician, not a diplomat." Is that a disadvantage? "Look, ..." she says. In an informal setting, the minister often begins her sentences with "Look, ..." "I don't think so. In times like these, politicians are called upon to make decisions. We have to promote Austria's interests more strongly in the world."
This primarily refers to economic interests in and around Ukraine, keyword "rare earths", but also security interests for Austria with regard to Putin's war of aggression. How will we sit at the negotiating table for all these decisions under Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger in future? "Look, ..." she says, "We'll take a closer look at that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
