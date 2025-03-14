After Rapid victory: Austria remains in the top 15!

The domestic league is currently in 13th place, and even if Rapid were to win all their games, including the final, it would not be possible to improve their position - the lead over twelfth-placed Norway is too great. A drop behind the current 14th-placed Scotland is possible, but this would be irrelevant for the entry dates of the Austrian clubs. However, if they were to be overtaken by 15th-placed Poland, this would mean that the 2026 champions would start in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers rather than in the play-off.