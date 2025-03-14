UEFA five-year ranking
After Rapid victory: Austria remains in the top 15!
The Austrian Bundesliga will once again have five representatives in the European Cup competitions in the 2026/27 season. Following Rapid's progression to the quarter-finals of the Conference League and the elimination of clubs from countries that are direct competitors in the UEFA five-year ranking, it has been clear since Thursday that Austria can no longer drop out of the top 15.
The domestic league is currently in 13th place, and even if Rapid were to win all their games, including the final, it would not be possible to improve their position - the lead over twelfth-placed Norway is too great. A drop behind the current 14th-placed Scotland is possible, but this would be irrelevant for the entry dates of the Austrian clubs. However, if they were to be overtaken by 15th-placed Poland, this would mean that the 2026 champions would start in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers rather than in the play-off.
Scotland is still represented by Glasgow Rangers, who will face Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League quarter-finals. Should Rangers win both games and Rapid lose twice against Djurgarden, Austria would only be 14th.
Poland in the race with Austria with only a mini-chance
Poland are in the Conference League with Legia Warsaw (against Chelsea) and Jagiellonia Bialystok (against Betis Sevilla). Given the quality of the opponents alone, it seems unrealistic that Austria can still be caught up. With two Rapid defeats in the quarter-finals, three Polish wins and a draw would be necessary.
If Austria finishes 13th or 14th in the five-year rankings, the domestic champions would enter the Champions League play-off in the summer of 2026 and would at least be guaranteed a place in the Europa League. The runners-up would start in the second Champions League qualifying round, the Cup winners in the third Europa League qualifying round and the two other ÖFB starters in the second Conference League qualifying round - just as will be the case next summer.
Austria have lost their Champions League place, and that is unlikely to change any time soon. Tenth place is a long way off, and the ÖFB are on a downward trend. They are currently only in 16th place this season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
