New drug: Finally beating back pain

Better quality of life

This is now set to change: After years of work, the German researchers developed a cannabinoid-based active ingredient (VER-01), which is extracted from special cannabis flowers. In two phase III studies involving 1,700 patients in 100 pain centers in Germany and Austria, the drug not only showed significant pain relief, but also improved sleep disorders, mobility and quality of life. Only a few patients experienced very minor side effects (e.g. dizziness), and there were no symptoms of dependence or withdrawal. The dose always remained the same and did not need to be increased.