Study gives hope
New drug: Finally beating back pain
Millions of people suffer from chronic pain, especially in the spine. Current studies in pain centers in Germany and Austria are raising hopes of lasting relief from a new cannabinoid-based drug that is about to be approved.
On average, chronic pain patients have been suffering for seven years and their daily complaints are rated 7 on a scale of 1 to 10. "This can be described as a silent epidemic, as it usually goes unnoticed," explains Dr. Clemens Fischer, physician and business economist, founder and CEO of the Bavarian pharmaceutical company "Futrue". "Instead, those affected find themselves in a vicious circle of pain, insomnia, reduced mobility and depression."
Better quality of life
This is now set to change: After years of work, the German researchers developed a cannabinoid-based active ingredient (VER-01), which is extracted from special cannabis flowers. In two phase III studies involving 1,700 patients in 100 pain centers in Germany and Austria, the drug not only showed significant pain relief, but also improved sleep disorders, mobility and quality of life. Only a few patients experienced very minor side effects (e.g. dizziness), and there were no symptoms of dependence or withdrawal. The dose always remained the same and did not need to be increased.
With my work, I am pursuing the vision of a world that is completely free of chronic pain.
Dr. Clemens Fischer, Vertanical, Futrue
"For many companies, the production of such medicines is too complicated, as the plant has to be genetically reproduced identically on an ongoing basis. In addition, cannabinoid-based medicines still have a certain 'drug reputation'," says the expert. "Yet the current standard of drug therapies for chronic pain, namely opioids, has considerable side effects and risks of addiction and overdose."
Approval planned for July
The new cannabinoid-based drug, which requires a prescription but is not a narcotic, is expected to be approved in Germany and Austria in July 2025 - for back pain. Research is also being conducted into its use against osteoarthritis and neuropathic pain.
