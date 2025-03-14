Vorteilswelt
Turmoil in Spittal/Drau

Housing allocation: “Trust has been shaken”

14.03.2025 20:00
14.03.2025 20:00

In the hotly debated case surrounding the allocation of apartments in Spittal an der Drau following an alleged intervention by a local councillor, serious accusations are being made - and rejected.

"I have a clean record," says Adolf Lackner, SPÖ member of the Spittal municipal council and chairman of the now dissolved housing committee. We are, of course, talking about the commotion surrounding the allocation of an apartment. As a reminder: a former ÖBB employee was moved up from 41st to 1st place on the waiting list for a cooperative apartment.

And this was after "massive, repeated intervention" by an SPÖ local councillor and active ÖBB employee. This is how the case is explained in an internal letter from Mayor Gerhard Köfer (Team Kärnten), which is available to the "Krone". Köfer is also the one who is now accusing Lackner of arbitrariness and unfairness - which the red man is not prepared to accept.

People should have confidence in the town hall! The city council is now taking over the agenda. Things can only get better.

Bürgermeister Gerhard Köfer

"The only thing I can say is this: I strongly reject arbitrariness," he says, referring to an official statement which states that Köfer "did not correctly reflect the entire facts of the case". And: "There can't have been any unfairness, I don't know the people on the housing list." Does he know the man involved in the current case? "I don't have to."

"The damage has already been done, and it's enormous"
At the municipal council meeting on Wednesday, the housing agendas were assigned to the city council, which will be responsible for allocating them in future - this was decided unanimously. Even if this would only make up for little, Köfer says: "The damage has already been done and it's enormous: people's trust has been shaken!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Clara Milena Steiner
