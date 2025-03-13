No charges in the Anna case: “A slap in the face!”

Next trial at the end of March

And two young Syrians have already been put on trial. The accusation: they had raped the schoolgirl in the vicinity of Antonsplatz in Vienna-Favoriten. Both cases resulted in a legally binding acquittal - which was met with criticism. On March 24, the 18-year-old Afghan who was allegedly in a relationship with Anna in the summer of 2023 will now stand trial. The charges against him are "sexual abuse of minors", attempted "coercion" and "child abuse representations".