Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ice Hockey

The Bulls show Rowe the door

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 21:00

A bombshell in the domestic ice hockey league: champions Salzburg are parting ways with US-American Andrew Rowe with immediate effect. The club cites a "personal incident" as the reason.

0 Kommentare

The center was absent from Thursday's training session, but in the early evening the Red Bulls made it official: The Ice Hockey League club and Rowe are parting ways with immediate effect due to "a personal incident involving the American forward". There was no further statement on the dismissal, which is said to have been caused by a private matter.

For the Bulls, who are in the play-off race, this comes at the worst possible time. Rowe (eight goals, twelve assists in 48 games) knew how to fulfill his role on the ice so far, so this is a loss. Nevertheless, the David crew must not lose focus.

Two requests for inclusion
Especially as Villach, Graz and Pustertal can decide today who will follow Salzburg (Murphy and Genoway are in training but not yet on the ice) into the semi-finals and, above all, who their next opponent will be.

At the league general assembly in Salzburg, Asiago Hockey was kicked out of the ICEHL (probationary membership withdrawn). Instead, H. C. Asiago 1935 (a new club under the leadership of a consortium) and FTC-Telekom Budapest (Ferencváros) submitted applications for membership.R. Groiß

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf