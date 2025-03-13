Ice Hockey
The Bulls show Rowe the door
A bombshell in the domestic ice hockey league: champions Salzburg are parting ways with US-American Andrew Rowe with immediate effect. The club cites a "personal incident" as the reason.
The center was absent from Thursday's training session, but in the early evening the Red Bulls made it official: The Ice Hockey League club and Rowe are parting ways with immediate effect due to "a personal incident involving the American forward". There was no further statement on the dismissal, which is said to have been caused by a private matter.
For the Bulls, who are in the play-off race, this comes at the worst possible time. Rowe (eight goals, twelve assists in 48 games) knew how to fulfill his role on the ice so far, so this is a loss. Nevertheless, the David crew must not lose focus.
Two requests for inclusion
Especially as Villach, Graz and Pustertal can decide today who will follow Salzburg (Murphy and Genoway are in training but not yet on the ice) into the semi-finals and, above all, who their next opponent will be.
At the league general assembly in Salzburg, Asiago Hockey was kicked out of the ICEHL (probationary membership withdrawn). Instead, H. C. Asiago 1935 (a new club under the leadership of a consortium) and FTC-Telekom Budapest (Ferencváros) submitted applications for membership.R. Groiß
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
