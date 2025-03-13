Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Drug wholesaling

Heavy prison sentences for three young drug dealers

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 20:40

On Thursday, three young men had to answer for large-scale drug trafficking before a panel of lay judges at the Linz Regional Court. The trio is said to have circulated considerable quantities of drugs in the greater Linz area for three years. The sentences, which are not yet final, were correspondingly high.

0 Kommentare

The public prosecutor's office accused the three defendants (26, 24 and 25 years old) of importing herbal cannabis, cocaine, heroin and speed to Austria on a large scale and placing them on the illegal market. They were charged with drug trafficking and illicit handling of narcotics. The maximum penalty for this is up to 15 years in prison.

Smuggling vehicle
The men allegedly smuggled drugs into Austria between May 2021 and May 2024 using a specially built smuggling vehicle. In Leonding and other locations in the greater Linz area, they allegedly sold the narcotics to bulk buyers, sub-distributors and also end customers. They were charged with trafficking almost 400 kilos of herbal cannabis, 30 kilos of cocaine, five kilos of heroin, 13 kilos of speed and 2.3 kilos of cannabis sweets. 

Symbolic image (Bild: zVg)
Symbolic image
(Bild: zVg)

Three guilty verdicts
The jury found the three defendants guilty. The sentences: seven years' unconditional imprisonment for the 26-year-old, seven years' unconditional plus nine months' conditional imprisonment for the 24-year-old and four years' unconditional plus nine months' conditional imprisonment for the 25-year-old. The sentences are not yet legally binding. The public prosecutor's office and the defense have requested time for reflection.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf