Heavy prison sentences for three young drug dealers

Smuggling vehicle

The men allegedly smuggled drugs into Austria between May 2021 and May 2024 using a specially built smuggling vehicle. In Leonding and other locations in the greater Linz area, they allegedly sold the narcotics to bulk buyers, sub-distributors and also end customers. They were charged with trafficking almost 400 kilos of herbal cannabis, 30 kilos of cocaine, five kilos of heroin, 13 kilos of speed and 2.3 kilos of cannabis sweets.