Trial in Feldkirch
Serbian man accused ex-wife of child abuse
In the custody dispute over his two underage sons, a 43-year-old Serbian man has been acquitted of the accusation of defamation in case of doubt. The verdict is not yet final.
"It is indeed a strange story. Because there are indications that speak for it, but also those that speak against it," said the judge, explaining the acquittal in case of doubt. This was preceded by a custody dispute in the course of a divorce. In order to get back at his 43-year-old wife, the defendant had reported the mother of the children to the police and claimed that she had beaten the then seven and nine-year-old boys, touched one of the underage sons in his private parts and shown him pornographic films. An investigation was then launched against the woman, but the case was dropped. Nevertheless, the children were taken away from the 43-year-old and handed over to the father for custody.
Last September, the Serbian finally had to stand trial himself for defamation, giving false evidence, coercion and assault. According to one of the boys, it was allegedly he who hit him in the face and on the thigh with a belt. He is also said to have threatened to smash his children's heads in if they did not stop playing the computer game immediately.
"Behaviorally conspicuous and aggressive"
The trial was then adjourned to hear the school principal. At the continuation on Thursday, the witness described the situation with the two children at his school at the time. "One of the boys was very behavioral and aggressive towards the other children." A teacher then gave him the task of writing down the reason for his aggression. "In it, the boy wrote about abuse by his father. We then invited the parents to talk several times. But there was only mutual recriminations." A short time later, the child suddenly claimed to have been abused by his mother. This ultimately led to the Serbian being acquitted in case of doubt. However, the council found the defendant guilty of making dangerous threats towards his children and sentenced him to a partial fine of 720 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
