Serbian man accused ex-wife of child abuse

"It is indeed a strange story. Because there are indications that speak for it, but also those that speak against it," said the judge, explaining the acquittal in case of doubt. This was preceded by a custody dispute in the course of a divorce. In order to get back at his 43-year-old wife, the defendant had reported the mother of the children to the police and claimed that she had beaten the then seven and nine-year-old boys, touched one of the underage sons in his private parts and shown him pornographic films. An investigation was then launched against the woman, but the case was dropped. Nevertheless, the children were taken away from the 43-year-old and handed over to the father for custody.