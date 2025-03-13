Fourth expert opinion for transit forum “brainwashing”

"In the event of a lawsuit, only a court can decide"

In future, the newly founded, state-owned Fernpassstraße GmbH will be responsible for the construction, maintenance and management of the B 179 Fernpassstraße. Klaus Gspan took up his position as managing director at the beginning of March. "I have already been able to hold initial talks with mayors of the municipalities along the B 179," says the newcomer, for whom the next step will be to advertise for the employees required for the company's operational launch.