Lower Austria derby in the basement
Endgame atmosphere eleven rounds before the end
Logically, one should not jump to conclusions eleven rounds before the end of the second division season. However, the air in the relegation battle is getting thinner and thinner for Stripfing and Horn. Which is why the direct duel between the two stragglers on Friday already has the feel of a final match.
The motto on both sides is: No losing! Stripfing could already be in a much better position, but recently conceded 1:1 in stoppage time in the basement match against Lafnitz. "It can happen, but it certainly doesn't detract from our progress," said neo-coach Emin Sulimani, who has seen a lot of positives so far this spring. Goalscorer Dario Pecirep has not scored in four games in a row, while Marco Djuricin is also unlikely to be available following an infection. "Dario is working hard for the team. We are dependent on him. I'm sure he'll score again."
It would be important against Horn. "There are still 33 points up for grabs," said the coach, not wanting to attach too much importance to the game. Even though the team is already eight points behind the safety margin and the FAC. The Waldviertler have eight.
"That's part of soccer "
Apart from the win against Voitsberg, Janeschitz's side have not scored anything worthwhile so far this spring. However, the 58-year-old head coach is not dissatisfied: "I think we've become very stable in terms of performance compared to the spring." He was particularly encouraged by the recent performance against Lustenau: "In my opinion, our best game so far. Then you get the 0:1 through a thousand-gulden shot and lose - that's just part of soccer."
Just like injuries. Horn can sing a lament about that too, losing not only the match in Vorarlberg, but also captain Fischerauer. "That hurts, of course, but you have to expect that in this sport. We anticipated that in the preparation and worked towards the necessary squad depth."
Part of the mission to stay in the league. On paper, that should also be a home win against Stripfing on Friday. Even if Janeschitz has a similar view to his counterpart Sulimani: "Of course we want to win, but I've studied mathematics - there are still enough points up for grabs."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
