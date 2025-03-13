Video horrified
Flag torn down: “Not targeted because of Israel”
Many have seen the images of the disturbing video that went viral. A young woman climbs onto the shoulders of a man in Vienna's Bermuda Triangle and rips the Israeli flag off the wall of the local mosque. On Wednesday, the now 18-year-old had to answer to a criminal court in Landl.
A young Austrian girl caused a scandal in Vienna on October 21, 2023, which was captured on video and went viral. In Seitenstettengasse in the 1st district, the then 17-year-old tore down an Israeli flag and its holder, which was attached to the City Temple. The City Temple is the main synagogue in Vienna.
On Wednesday, the woman was charged with damage to property and incitement to hatred in Landl. According to the criminal complaint, the woman loudly insulted Jews and Israelis during the crime.
"It was not specifically about Israel"
The client of lawyer Thomas Preclik confessed to the damage to property, but denied the anti-Semitic shouts. Instead, she presents herself in the trial as an apolitical person who knows nothing about history and current conflicts. The judge asks the defendant whether she would have torn down any other flag? "Yes. I didn't care. It wasn't specifically because of Israel," she claims. Asked about the conflict between Israel and Gaza, she said: "Do I have to choose? A person is a person."
Persuaded by accomplices?
She was very drunk on the day of the incident. She claims to have been persuaded to carry out the action by an unidentifiable accomplice. In the video, she can be seen reaching for the flag on his shoulders. "It was an ill-considered and spontaneous act of vandalism", Preclik also denies the incitement. His young client has several previous convictions. Adjourned for further witnesses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
