Flag torn down: “Not targeted because of Israel”

"It was not specifically about Israel"

The client of lawyer Thomas Preclik confessed to the damage to property, but denied the anti-Semitic shouts. Instead, she presents herself in the trial as an apolitical person who knows nothing about history and current conflicts. The judge asks the defendant whether she would have torn down any other flag? "Yes. I didn't care. It wasn't specifically because of Israel," she claims. Asked about the conflict between Israel and Gaza, she said: "Do I have to choose? A person is a person."