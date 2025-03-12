Will whiskey become more expensive?
EU/USA trade dispute: Austria little affected
The trade dispute between the EU and the USA will not have a major impact on the Austrian economy for the time being. Prices for whiskey and motorcycles could rise slightly, said trade economist Harald Oberhofer. However, a serious inflationary effect is not to be expected.
"Economically, what is now known is not so relevant that it can generate noticeable inflationary effects". As reported, the US government under President Donald Trump has introduced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the EU. In turn, the European Union has announced import tariffs on luxury and consumer goods from the USA.
For Oberhofer, these are primarily "symbolic products, not export hits". The question therefore arises as to whether the import duties will actually be passed on to consumers. In principle, the goods in question are easy to circumvent, said the trade economist. The EU was in a very similar situation in 2018, when motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson incurred additional costs.
In economic terms, what is now known is not so relevant that it can generate noticeable inflationary effects.
Handelsökonom Harald Oberhofer, WU/WIFO
Agreement still possible?
The EU Commission is open to talks with the White House. If there is no agreement in the trade conflict, this will certainly "put pressure on prices", said Oberhofer. The consequences would be severe if the tariffs were to apply across the board and affect sectors such as the automotive industry.
The US steel and aluminum imports, which have been in force since today, Wednesday, will affect the Linz-based steel group voestalpine and the Upper Austrian aluminum group AMAG in particular. Oberhofer said that voestalpine could largely cushion the costs through its own production in the USA. For American companies, the tariffs will increase input prices, and their competitive position may deteriorate as a result.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.