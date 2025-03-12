An appeal for the end of perfectionism

"Live is life", sang the Schick Sisters Katharina, Christine and Veronika with the Opus Band led by Ewald Pfleger. "Nana, nanana" came back from the throats of the guests, who could no longer hold on to their seats. They clapped, danced and sang, soaking up the atmosphere of the evening, to which Oberbank and the "OÖ-Krone" had invited on the occasion of International Women's Day.