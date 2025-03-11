2 words make the difference
Million-dollar mishap with Christmas scratch cards
Two missing words in the terms and conditions of a scratch card could spell disaster for the lotteries. Almost 200 players are claiming the main prize - and the trend is rising.
They are a popular gift under the Christmas tree - Austrian Lotteries Christmas scratchcards. Now, as the news magazine "profil" reports, one of the tickets could turn into a financial disaster for the lottery provider.
Specifically, it concerns the "1 Year of Christmas" scratch card, which was issued in Advent 2024. It promised two winners 5,000 euros a month - over the course of a year. The two main winners dusted off 60,000 euros for their wallets. Now hundreds of players are suddenly claiming the main prize for themselves. The hullabaloo was triggered by two short words that, according to lawyer Oliver Peschel, were missing from the terms and conditions of the Christmas lottery ticket.
"Per game" makes all the difference
There are two games for scratchers on the ticket in question, and the terms and conditions state: "There are 2 games on this scratch card. Scratch off 'Game 1' and 'Game 2'. If you find the same amount of money 3 times per game, you have won this amount of money once. If you find the banknote symbol '5,000' 3 times, you win EUR 5,000 per month for 1 year!" In contrast to the first reference to the amount of money won, the two words "per game" are missing from the reference to the main prize, according to Peschel. This is what the alleged scammers are now referring to.
One ticket owner has already gone to the Vienna Commercial Court and was proved right. In the worst-case scenario, the owners of 270,000 tickets with a total of three banknote symbols could now sue for 60,000 euros each. A loss of 16 billion for the lotteries - the financial ruin of the provider.
Lotteries also go to the Supreme Court in an emergency
They see things differently. According to spokesman Patrick Minar, they are claiming an error - if they had deliberately planned the draw in this way, they would have planned to pay out billions. Which would have led to ruin. In addition, the prize pyramid also states that there are two main prizes. If necessary, they would also go to the Supreme Court.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.