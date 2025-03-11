Million-dollar mishap with Christmas scratch cards

"Per game" makes all the difference

There are two games for scratchers on the ticket in question, and the terms and conditions state: "There are 2 games on this scratch card. Scratch off 'Game 1' and 'Game 2'. If you find the same amount of money 3 times per game, you have won this amount of money once. If you find the banknote symbol '5,000' 3 times, you win EUR 5,000 per month for 1 year!" In contrast to the first reference to the amount of money won, the two words "per game" are missing from the reference to the main prize, according to Peschel. This is what the alleged scammers are now referring to.