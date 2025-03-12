Focus on families
Experienceable & affordable: art and culture for everyone!
Lower Austria is striving to become the most family-friendly cultural region in Austria. With its diverse and innovative offerings, it is well on the way to achieving this goal.
Lower Austria is a cultural state of the world. And according to Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, a great deal is being done to achieve this: with over 800 museums, Lower Austria has one of the highest museum densities in the whole of Europe. The children's art laboratory in St. Pölten is absolutely unique. This "lighthouse project" makes "art and culture a tangible experience for children", according to the head of the province.
This not only promotes critical thinking, emotional expression and emotional competence, but also the creativity of young people. "Culture refines perception and creates new perspectives," explains Mona Jas, Head of the Children's Art Lab. Around 25,000 people have already visited the new center for art education since it opened last year.
Events and more
And true to the motto "Culture is for everyone", Lower Austria is set to become the most family-friendly cultural region in Austria - and at affordable prices, as Mikl-Leitner emphasizes. The diversity of the offer is demonstrated, for example, by the children's cultural compass (with event tips for optimal weekend planning) and the cultural podcast for children with interesting facts about culture in all regions - incidentally the only one in the German-speaking world.
With the "M10" initiative, there is plenty to discover when it comes to museums. With the museum campaign, family pass holders "can now visit eleven exhibition venues such as the Museumsdorf Niedersulz, Schallaburg and the Children's Art Laboratory for just ten euros per family", explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister.
However, "art and culture are also made as easily and inexpensively accessible as possible with the Family Pass" at many other locations. More than 210,000 people are already taking advantage of this. On April 25, the family fair Family+ and on May 25, the games festival at Schallaburg Castle will take place.
More information at www.kultur4kids.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
