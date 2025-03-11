Vorteilswelt
New tariff threat

50 percent on steel: Trump follows up against Canada

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 16:11

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to further intensify the trade war he has started against Canada. Tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum from the neighboring country are to be doubled from 25 to 50 percent. Canada wants to counter with its own measures.

They are to come into force on Wednesday, as the Republican announced on Tuesday via his short message service Truth Social. A corresponding instruction has been issued to Trade Minister Howard Lutnick.

Trump justified his action by stating that the Canadian province of Ontario wanted to impose a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to the USA. At the same time, he signaled that he would take even tougher action against Canada. "In addition, Canada must immediately drop its anti-American farmer tariffs of 250 to 390 percent on various US dairy products, which have long been considered outrageous," said Trump.

He also threatened to "substantially increase" import tariffs on cars into the USA on April 2. And he would do so "if Canada does not also lift other outrageous, long-standing tariffs". The Canadian province of Ontario had described the increased electricity export tariff as a protest against US tariffs that Trump had imposed on Canadian goods.

Declaration of war from Ontario
Ontario's head of government Doug Ford declared on Monday that the province would not back down until there were no more tariffs at all. He would not shy away from further increases and "if the US escalates, I will not hesitate to shut off electricity altogether".

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who ran as the Democrats' vice-presidential candidate, told the online service X that the people in his state were "the first victims of Trump's trade war". "Minnesota cannot afford Trump's billionaire-driven economy. We must put a stop to this madness."

Folgen Sie uns auf