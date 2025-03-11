Second acquittal for Pinzgau cat woman

Help sought three days later

The facts of the case were different this time: according to the indictment, the woman, who at times kept up to 20 cats at home, caused agony to a mother cat in February 2022 because she had not noticed a stillbirth that was painful for the animal and only sought help three days later. "She didn't notice anything about the birth process, not even the pain," said the defense lawyer, who added: "The cat is fine again, she also had kittens again."