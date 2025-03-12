Huber and Dancing Star
Love hide-and-seek on the smooth society stage
It was only last year that they both admitted to being single. On the one hand, there was "Dancing Stars" professional Thomas Kraml, who ended his relationship after 16 years. The other was actress Valerie Huber (29), who broke off her engagement to musician Paul Pizzera. Now they have been seen together.
Rumors about them kept popping up, but there were no photos of them together. Until now! For some time now, there have been whispers that actress Valerie Huber ("Klammer - Chasing the Line") and "Dancing Stars" pro Thomas Kraml (43) are more than just well acquainted.
Familiar looks
Well, judging by the scenario at a public event ("Hurray, we're still reading") last week in Vienna's Museumsquartier, it really is true. They greeted each other as if there was a lot of familiarity. Kissing included, as observers reported in the "Krone" newspaper. They also wanted to sit next to each other, just not pose for photos together. Very sweet ...
To date, the two have not wanted to comment publicly, which we respect at this point. Nonetheless, nothing stands in the way of love, as both ended their relationship publicly last year. And there's no question that the two would make a pretty power couple based on these pictures.
